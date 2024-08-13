Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It has now been seven years since former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL after he was unable to find a new team following his protests during the national anthem. But it sounds like he is still trying to make a comeback to the league.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Colin Kaepernick announced that he is indeed continuing to train with eyes on a return to the NFL.

“We’re still training, still pushing,” Kaepernick told Sky Sports. “So hopefully. We’ve just got to get one of these team owners to open up.”

Kaepernick made it clear that it would mean a lot to him to have another chance at playing in the NFL.

“I mean, it’s something I’ve trained my whole life for,” Kaepernick said. “So to be able to step back on the field would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it’s something that I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship.”

Needless to say, this announcement led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Yeah that dream is gone lol. https://t.co/yxAZjHg3yA — Raiderboi925 (@raiderboi925) August 13, 2024

Wanting to play in the NFL is not delusional. Expecting to play in the NFL would be. https://t.co/mBaX1HrV9x — JLK7299 (@JLK7299) August 13, 2024

Play in the UFL, if he can play he’ll ball out and get a second chance in the NFL. Until then quit expecting a team to hand you a job being away this long https://t.co/UoZK57KDzm — jgrover1533 (@jgrover1533) August 13, 2024

The year is 2057, Colin Kaepernick is 70 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL in 41 years.

Quote from Colin: “I know I still have it in me to play in the NFL, I’ve been putting in the work. I’m seeking a 1 year 400 million dollar contract to be the backup QB somewhere” https://t.co/6aifP5pX2O — Chris Cohagen (@CJayEn21) August 13, 2024

After all that happened, still wanting to play for NFL kinda crazy https://t.co/2k7QCrXnXL — Edith Puthie (@runanteldat) August 13, 2024

Kaepernick accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the NFL after he went unsigned following his protests. That case has since been settled outside of court, and Kaepernick has since had multiple NFL tryouts, but none has led to a signing.

[Sky Sports]