Colin Kaepernick Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesNFLBy Kevin Harrish on

It has now been seven years since former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL after he was unable to find a new team following his protests during the national anthem. But it sounds like he is still trying to make a comeback to the league.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Colin Kaepernick announced that he is indeed continuing to train with eyes on a return to the NFL.

“We’re still training, still pushing,” Kaepernick told Sky Sports. “So hopefully. We’ve just got to get one of these team owners to open up.”

Kaepernick made it clear that it would mean a lot to him to have another chance at playing in the NFL.

“I mean, it’s something I’ve trained my whole life for,” Kaepernick said. “So to be able to step back on the field would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it’s something that I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship.”

Needless to say, this announcement led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Kaepernick accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the NFL after he went unsigned following his protests. That case has since been settled outside of court, and Kaepernick has since had multiple NFL tryouts, but none has led to a signing.

[Sky Sports]

About Kevin Harrish

View all posts by Kevin Harrish