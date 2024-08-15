Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick revealed that he is still pushing for a chance to play in the NFL again, even though he has not played in the league since the 2016 season following his iconic protests during the national anthem. But even if he doesn’t get the opportunity to return to the league as a player, it sounds like there is a chance he could get an opportunity as a coach.

During a recent interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that he has “connected” with Colin Kaepernick about possibility of Kaepernick returning to the league as a coach, saying that Kaepernick would be “a tremendous coach.”

“If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous,” Harbaugh told Bell. “He’d be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose. Yeah, we talked a little bit about it. He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

Harbaugh, of course, coached Kaepernick during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s not clear whether or not Harbaugh would be willing to let Kaepernick join his staff as a coach, but based on the way he talked about him it seems like a very realistic possibility.

[USA Today]