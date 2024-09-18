Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Things took a left turn fast on Monday night in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles looked like they had things sealed in their contest against the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles had the game all but sealed, all they needed to do was run the ball and leave the Falcons with nearly no time to respond.

Instead, head coach Nick Sirianni elected to have quarterback Jalen Hurts throw a pass, which star runningback Saquon Barkley dropped. The Falcons responded with an efficient drive down the field that resulted in a Touchdown and a victory.

Eagles fans were in disbelief and incensed at Sirianni’s decision, but at least one person thinks they are way out of line.

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd feels like the Eagles need to focus on what’s important, and apparently he doesn’t think it’s their professional football team. On his show, The Herd, Cowherd laid into Eagles’ fans and their priorities.

“I’m actually concerned about the state of Pennsylvania. You do realize, if you look at all the polling, you’re going to decide the presidential election. We need adults in the room here. Not throwing a tantrum every time you lose a football game,” Cowherd said.

Apparently, Cowherd, who lives in California, thinks that residents of swing states shouldn’t get to enjoy football.

It’ll be interesting to see how Philadelphians respond.