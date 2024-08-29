Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cleveland Browns released their initial 53-man roster earlier this week, it surprisingly included four quarterbacks. But it did not take long for the team to make changes to that roster and cut one of those four quarterbacks.

According to a report from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns have decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley.

“The Cleveland Browns, who had four quarterbacks on their roster, are now down to three. They are releasing Tyler Huntley, the former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, per source,” Russini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

When the Browns initially decided to include four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, head coach Kevin Stefanski defended the move during his press conference.

“We have four good quarterbacks,” Stefanski said. “Simply.”

However, it seems that the Browns have decided not to use a roster spot on a fourth quarterback, and Huntley was the odd man out.

With the departure of Huntley, that leaves three quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster with starter Deshaun Watson leading the way for the team with Jameis Winston as his backup and second-year Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind him.

