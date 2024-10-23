Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, the Browns will have a new starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

And it sounds like the team is expected to make a surprising decision in that regard.

When Deshaun Watson went down with an injury during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced him as the backup quarterback.

But even though Thompson-Robinson was the next man up on Sunday, that doesn’t mean he’ll be the team’s starter going forward.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the team will go with Jameis Winston as the starter for the remainder of the season over Thompson-Robinson.

“Sources: The Browns plan to start Jameis Winston at QB vs the Ravens in Week 8, with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season,” Schultz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“My understanding is Dorian Thompson-Robinson was Watson’s backup on Sunday strictly from a gameplan standpoint.”

A former No. 1 overall pick, Winston has plenty of experience as a starting quarterback.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Throughout his 10-year NFL career, Winston has started 80 games, posting a 34-46 record in those starts.

We’ll have to see how Winston performs as he fills in for Watson for the remainder of the season.

[Jordan Schultz]