During Sunday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns made Dorian Thompson-Robinson their backup quarterback behind starter Deshaun Watson, meaning he took over as the team’s quarterback when Watson left the game with an injury.

But with Deshaun Watson now out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury, it sounds like the team has changed their mind on which quarterback will fill in for him for the remainder of the season.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Browns will go with Jameis Winston over Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their starting quarterback for the rest of the season, even though Thompson-Robinson was the one to replace Winston on Sunday.

“Sources: The Browns plan to start Jameis Winston at QB vs the Ravens in Week 8, with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season,” Schultz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“My understanding is Dorian Thompson-Robinson was Watson’s backup on Sunday strictly from a gameplan standpoint.”

While both quarterbacks do have previous experience as starting quarterbacks, Winston is the far more experienced option.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Winston has started 80 total games throughout his career for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, Thompson-Robinson has started just three games throughout his young career.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear why the Browns would choose to go with the more experienced option at quarterback, even if they did go with Thompson-Robinson in the previous game.

We’ll have to see how Winston performs as the team’s starter this season and whether or not Thompson-Robinson gets another chance.

