Quarterback Deshaun Watson had yet another disappointing performance in a blowout loss for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, but it doesn’t sound like the team is planning to make any changes at the quarterback position.

During Sunday afternoon’s blowout loss to the Washington Commanders, Deshaun Watson completed just 53.6 percent of his passes for only 125 yards of offense through the air along with a single touchdown.

This was just another in a series of poor performances from Watson this season as he has failed to put up more than 200 passing yards in a single game this season and has three interceptions on the season to just four touchdowns.

But after the game, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that the team would be sticking with Watson as their starting quarterback even despite his struggles.

“We’re not changing quarterbacks. We need to play better. I need to coach better,” Stefanski said according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

The team signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston this offseason to serve as Watson’s backup. The former No. 1 overall pick has plenty of experience as a starter, but it does not sound like the Browns are willing to give him a chance this season.

We’ll have to see if Watson can turn the season around.

