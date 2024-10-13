Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another loss this week, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 20-16. But despite the loss, it sounds like the team is sticking with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson had another lackluster performance for the Browns this week as he went 16-for-23 through the air for 163 yards and no touchdowns while also taking five sacks for 24 yards.

But despite his struggles in this game and all season, it sounds like the Browns are going to stick with him.

During the postgame press conference, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Deshaun Watson would remain the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“I thought there were some good moments,” Stefanski said after the game according to Pro Football Talk.

“You know, we need to protect. We need to keep him clean when we can. That’s a good front. I thought the guys battled like crazy. Had some decent opportunities there, but got to find a way to be more explosive.”

Watson has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a single game this season, but it’s clear they have no plans to make any changes.

With him as the team’s starter, the Browns are just 1-5.

