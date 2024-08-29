Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns released their 53-man roster which surprisingly included four quarterbacks, leaving the Browns as the only team in the league to include more than three quarterbacks on their active roster heading into the season. However, it sounds like the Browns have since changed their mind on the number of quarterbacks they want on the roster.

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Browns have decided to cut one of their quarterbacks, after all as they are releasing former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley.

“The Cleveland Browns, who had four quarterbacks on their roster, are now down to three. They are releasing Tyler Huntley, the former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, per source,” Russini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The Cleveland Browns, who had four quarterbacks on their roster, are now down to three.

They are releasing Tyler Huntley, the former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, per source. pic.twitter.com/oy1W31uc5G — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2024

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed insistent that the team was indeed planning to keep four quarterbacks on its roster as he defended the move by saying “We have four good quarterbacks.” But apparently, that’s not actually the case.

With Huntley cut from the roster, the Browns now have three quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

[Dianna Russini]