Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews rides a bicycle onto the Draft Theater stage before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The popular Bussin’ With the Boys podcast is no longer a part of the Barstool Sports family, after landing a huge deal with FanDuel that Barstool was unable to compete with.

On Tuesday, the podcast revealed some more major news about the show’s future. Former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Clay Matthews III is set to join Taylor Lewan, Will Compton, and Delanie Walker as the show’s fourth chair.

“Massive news in the Bussin’ With the Boys universe,” Lewan opened with, per Awful Announcing. “This fall, The Locker Room, myself, Will Compton, Delanie Walker and our consistent fourth chair will be none other than Super Bowl champion, with beautiful hair, Clay Matthews, as well.”

“Like I told you coming on the first time, I’ve always been real reserved with the media,” Matthews said. “I like to separate my public and private life. That’s why I don’t really speak about my wife and kids, and kind of our day-to-day operations, which is the exact opposite of you guys.

“You’ve got Will farting in the mic. You guys are just doing your thing.

“What’s great about the podcasting world and just being part of this is it’s a comfortable environment, where you kind of just speak your mind. There’s no producer in your ear talking about best dressed or other hot-button topics…

“I had a great time doing The Locker Room. You presented the offer to me, and I jumped on it. So, I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be a good mix of the boys.”

“But, dude, it was awesome,” said Lewan. “Having you on the first time, and knowing you don’t do a whole lot of media, it was just kind of cool to dive into that. The USC world, the Packers, all that stuff. And then to see your curiosity, and then The Locker Room.

“And then seeing how prepared you are as a human… ‘Hey, you should come on The Locker Room. We talk about bets.’ It’s like ‘OK, what do we do?’ Really, it’s just we watch the games and we talk about who we think is going to win next based on the odds for the next weekend.

“You just flowed with the boys like it was nothing. It was great.”