First-overall draft pick Caleb Williams has not gotten off to the start that he or the Chicago Bears imagined.

Through his first two games, Williams has yet to throw a touchdown, has thrown two interceptions, and has been sacked a mind-boggling nine times. After the Bears lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday, Williams had a rough interaction with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as the two shook hands.

Stroud tried to offer Williams some words of encouragement, but Williams did not seem very receptive to what the Texans quarterback had to say, and tried to pull away.

Some thought that Stroud had no business offering advice to Stroud when the two are so close in age. According to Fox, Stroud explained his side of things on Wednesday.

“I was not trying to little bro him or anything. He knows that, too. I have a ton of respect for him,” Stroud said to the media. “I had so many guys coming to me after games last year and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice.”

“I just try to give back to what the game is giving me. I wish him the best man. I want him to do amazing in this league. I think he will.”

Williams is going to need to swallow his pride and be open to advice if he wants to salvage his career before he finds himself on a similar path to last season’s first overall pick, Bryce Young, who was just benched after only 18 starts.

Williams’ next chance to turn things around is Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

