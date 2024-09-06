Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL tabbed Grammy Award-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard to perform an iconic Christian hymn known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” But not everyone is happy, and many fans seem to want to boycott the league as a result.

The song was written back in 1900 and is featured in 42 different Christian hymnals. It makes an allusion to the biblical Exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land.” As a result, it has been embraced by the Black community since it was written and has even become known as The Black National Anthem by some.

However, not everyone was pleased that this song was performed on Thursday. In fact, many were so outraged that the NFL allowed the song to be performed before the game that they are now threatening to boycott the league as a result.

BOYCOTT THE NFL For playing the Black National Anthem. There is only ONE National Anthem The actual National Anthem is for ALL Americans IT’S TIME TO BOYCOTT THE NFL INTO OBLIVION WHO’S WITH ME ? — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) September 6, 2024

Kari Lake remained seated during the Black National Anthem pic.twitter.com/LGv6B9BHPw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

Why do we need a Black National Anthem when we already have one anthem for everyone? Dividing us further with these gestures only weakens our unity. @NFL, stop pushing division. Stand for true unity and patriotism!!! pic.twitter.com/ddeB4j3hEX — John (@johnEiid) September 6, 2024

Why has the NFL replaced our National Anthem with the so-called “BLACK” national anthem?! We have ONE national anthem, and it’s the Star Spangled Banner. Does the NFL want to be Bud Lighted or something?

pic.twitter.com/Yg80phC8P8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 6, 2024

There is no need for a Black National Anthem…. We have one National Anthem and it’s for everyone! Shame on the @NFL. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 6, 2024

The black national anthem is back. And just like that the channel has changed. — Eleni 🐊 🇺🇸 (@AntiFeminist85) September 6, 2024

The song has been performed at every Super Bowl since 2020 as well as many special NFL games during that span. However, it’s pretty clear from these reactions that these fans would like to see the song banned from being performed at NFL games in the future.

