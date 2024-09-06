NFL logo Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
By Kevin Harrish on

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL tabbed Grammy Award-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard to perform an iconic Christian hymn known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” But not everyone is happy, and many fans seem to want to boycott the league as a result.

The song was written back in 1900 and is featured in 42 different Christian hymnals. It makes an allusion to the biblical Exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land.” As a result, it has been embraced by the Black community since it was written and has even become known as The Black National Anthem by some.

However, not everyone was pleased that this song was performed on Thursday. In fact, many were so outraged that the NFL allowed the song to be performed before the game that they are now threatening to boycott the league as a result.

The song has been performed at every Super Bowl since 2020 as well as many special NFL games during that span. However, it’s pretty clear from these reactions that these fans would like to see the song banned from being performed at NFL games in the future.

[Fox News]

