Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the impossible on Sunday or rather recontextualized what the sports world considers possible. The Chiefs’ 32-29 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs made the Chiefs the first team to reach the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year while being two-time defending champions.

Many are attributing the Chiefs’ unprecedented run of success to Mahomes’ being the undisputed best quarterback in the NFL in an era where the position has never been more important.

However, one of the Chiefs’ top defensive performers thinks someone else is to credit for how the Chiefs manage to run through the NFL year after year.

Star defensive tackle Chris Jones appeared on ESPN after the game and spoke about what allows the Chiefs to keep winning.

“As long as they continue to let Spags be our defensive coordinator and not hire him as a head coach, we’re going to continue to win,” Jones said.

“For me, he’s one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever coach the game. You look at his resume, he’s got one of the greatest resumes. He finds a way to close. That’s what Spags does.”

Fans reacted to the statement on social media.

“How Steve Spagnulo is not a head coach again is beyond me,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Teams ravaged the Lions’ coaching staff but none went after Chiefs’ coaches,” one fan added.

“Spagnuolo should be in the Hall of Fame with Reid, Mahomes, Kelce and Jones Last Super Bowl, he shut down Purdy and was a huge part of that win Last Eagles/KC Super Bowl, it was Mahomes in the 2nd half who was incredible All these guys contribute big to a dynasty!” another fan added.

“Maybe the Bills should hire him. It’s the only way they will have a chance at beating KC in the playoffs. McDermott can’t beat them,” one person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Spagnuolo gets an opportunity to lead a franchise.