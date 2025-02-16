Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have spoken: They want future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce to figure things out in short order.

With a month to go until the NFL’s free agency period begins, the Chiefs want their ducks in a row. The three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce is the biggest duck in the gaggle, so the team wants to know what’s on his mind.

While Kelce said he wants to take his time, the Chiefs have since responded.

The Athletic reported that the Chiefs want Kelce’s decision “around March 14th,” which is right around the time the new league year begins.

Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013, and became one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He’s among the all-time greats at his position and has a case to be the best ever. While peers like Rob Gronkowski might have a thing to say, Kelce’s argument is a strong one certainly. Kelce has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs – Super Bowl LIV, LVII, and LVIII – has seven All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl selections.

He’s one of the most recognizable faces in the sports world today. It probably helps that he’s dating pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Kelce is a slam dunk future Hall of Famer who, more than likely, doesn’t have much else to prove in his playing career. He’s got plenty lined up for his future, and not a lot left to do in the NFL. But that’s an outsider’s perspective, of course.

Time will tell to see what awaits Kelce and Kansas City. But it sounds like we’re going to come to a head here, one way or another. Will one of the greatest ever call it quits? Or will Kelce continue his ride? We’ll see what happens.