By Reice Shipley on

In the past, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has hinted at the possibility that his NFL career may not be all that much longer. But on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Kelce changed his tune about his future in a major way.

Kelce showed this season that he still has plenty left in the tank, being named to his tenth consecutive Pro Bowl after hauling in 97 receptions for 823 yards on the year.

With a win in Super Bowl LIX over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce would win his fourth career Super Bowl and further supplant his legacy as one of the best pass catchers in the history of the sport.

But for the time being, his focus is solely on doing everything he can to make that happen. But he does also have his eyes on the future in Kansas City, sharing his intention to play another three years in Kansas City.

“Where will I be in 3 years? Hopefully still playing football… I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football,” said Kelce while speaking to reporters on the opening night of Super Bowl Week.

Maybe Kelce is just excited about taking part in another Super Bowl. After all, he has hinted in the past that this year could be his last in the NFL.

Regardless, it is certainly encouraging to hear this from Kelce. And naturally, Chiefs fans were incredibly excited by the possibility of having Kelce for three more seasons.

“We hope so,” wrote one fan on X.

“Please one or even 2 more after this. You better not retire. I don’t know what my weekend will look like without you,” wrote another fan on X.

Only time will tell whether Kelce does indeed play another three seasons.

Either way, it sure seems like Kelce plans on doing his very best at helping the Chiefs achieve history by securing a third straight Super Bowl championship.

