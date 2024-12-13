Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins made shockwaves around the NFL on Friday when it was reported that the franchise agreed to mutually part ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Once considered to be one of the best wide receivers in the entire league, Beckham Jr only managed to record nine catches for 55 yards in nine games with the Dolphins. If Beckham clears waivers, he’ll be free to sign with any team in the league.

Two notable Super Bowl contenders in the AFC could potentially benefit from the addition of Beckham Jr in the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

One ESPN NFL expert has reported on how realistic it was that Beckham would end up with either team.

“Two spots. He was with the [Los Angeles] Rams when they won the Super Bowl. I know they like him there,” Dan Graziano said on Get Up on Friday morning.

“Buffalo [Bills] have kind of sort of played around with the idea the last couple years when he’s been available.”

Fans reacted to the news that Beckham Jr. isn’t expected to be in play for Kansas City or Pittsburgh on social media.

“He’s washed and would be a terrible influence,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Absolutely [expletive] not,” said one Chiefs fan about adding the receiver.

It’ll be interesting to see where Beckham Jr. lands.

[Get Up]