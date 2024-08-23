Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Creed Humphrey will become the National Football League’s highest-paid center in history. The 2021 NFL Draftee out of Oklahoma and the Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing a contract extension for the star interior lineman.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news of Humphrey’s looming extension with the Chiefs.

“Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey reached agreement on a four-year, $72 million extension,” Schefter said. He added it included $50 million in guaranteed money. “Humphrey now becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history.” Schefter also noted.

ESPN Sources: Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey reached agreement on a four-year, $72 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed. Humphrey now becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history. Deal negotiated by Ken Sarnoff and Andy Simms of 1 of 1 Agency. pic.twitter.com/AooEM0HMwb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2024

Locking Humphrey up long-term is a logical move for the Chiefs as they continue their dynasty run in the NFL. Kansas City has won the last two Super Bowls and three since the 2019-20 NFL season. They are after an elusive three-peat this season. No American sports team has three-peated since the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002. The Chiefs would etch their name in exclusive company if they pull that off this February. But it’s a long season.

The NFL world had much to say over the news on the Chiefs star and his looming mega-extension.

