Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has a big decision to make on his playing future.

All signs are pointing to the future Hall of Famer taking his time to mull it over. It’s not an easy decision for the veteran Kelce, who’s enjoyed one of the best careers a tight end could ever have.

He’s won three Super Bowls since 2019, made numerous Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams, and is one of the most iconic players in the league. That’s all before his billionaire pop star girlfriend, too.

One of Kelce’s teammates is optimistic, though, that Kelce may return for the 2025 NFL season. Defensive end Charles Omenihu commented on the matter on FS1’s The Facility, suggesting that Kelce isn’t through yet.

“I think Trav has a lot left,” Omenihu said via PFT. “I think Trav is an extreme competitor, I think he’s somebody that loves the game. I think in the storied career that he’s had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do.

“So, I believe that he’ll be back,” the KC defensive end predicted. “I believe he’ll give it on more go.”

Kelce is coming off career lows in several categories in 2024. While Patrick Mahomes still targeted him on numerous occasions, Kelce wasn’t nearly as productive or efficient as he’s been in years past.

Hence why so many wonder if this is it for him. There’s certainly an argument that Kelce has nothing left to prove anymore. But it’s never easy to just walk away.