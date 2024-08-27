Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the Chicago Bears selected former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft earlier this year, there has been no question about who would be the team’s starting quarterback this season. However, there were a few questions about who would be on the roster behind him, but the Bears seemed to answer those questions on Monday.

According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chicago Bears have decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Brett Rypien, who was competing for the team’s backup quarterback spot.

“The #Bears released QB Brett Rypien, per source. The hall of fame game standout is vested and free to sign elsewhere immediately,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

With this move, that means that fellow veteran quarterback Tyson Bagent will remain as the teams No. 2 quarterback behind Williams on the depth chart. The team also signed undrafted rookie quarterback Austin Reed earlier this offseason. Reed was fourth on the depth chart, but there’s a chance the team opts to keep him as their third-string quarterback with Rypien gone.

