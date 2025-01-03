Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears entered the season with a lot to be excited about after drafting former Heisman trophy winner Caleb Willimas first overall in the NFL draft. That excitement carried over into the early part of the season after Chicago got off to a 4-2 start.

Unfortunately, entering the last week of the regular season the Bears are still looking for their fifth win. Head coach Matt Eberflus was let go after an embarrassing Thanksgiving loss, and Chicago is putting together its list of candidates to replace him.

According to one prominent NFL-centric Twitter account, that list includes one rival NFC coach.

“Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview with the (Bears) for their HC opening, per (Jeremy Fowler),” reported JPA football on Thursday.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview with the #Bears for their HC opening, per @JFowlerESPN. pic.twitter.com/JAX4icJqxx — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 2, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Don’t want him to leave my team, but we’re in good hands if he goes. And wish him the best!” one Washington Commanders fan wrote on Twitter.

It’s gonna be very awkward when Ryan Poles interviews Kingsbury for Head Coach. Last year Poles didn’t think he was good enough to be the Bears Offensive Coordinator,” one fan added.

“This guy is who the Bears need to hire for Head Coach, quit hiring defensive guys and hire QB gurus like Kingsbury,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kingsbury gets the job in Chicago.