Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Matt Eberflus earlier this season, and it sounds like they have decided to move forward with the interview process for a former high-level college coach.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chicago Bears have completed an interview with former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw.

Shaw served as the head coach at Stanford from 2011-22. During that time, he put together a 96-54 record and led the team to three Pac-12 conference titles. After leading Stanford to back-to-back 3-9 seasons, Shaw resigned from Stanford and has not coached since.

The 52-year-old currently serves as the Senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos after taking the job in 2024.

While the Bears are moving forward with this process with Shaw, he is certainly not the only candidate that the team is speaking to.

The Bears have already completed interviews with interim head coach Thomas Brown, former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Commanders and Panthers coach Ron Rivera and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, in addition to Mike Vrabel before he was hired by the New England Patriots.

The Bears also have requested to interview Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

We’ll have to see who the Bears ultimately decide to hire as their head coach, but it’s clear that Shaw is in the running.