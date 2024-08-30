Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Understandably Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is entering the 2024 season with a lot of hype after he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but team chairman George McCaskey hopes that even though people are excited for the young quarterback, they are also patient with him.

During a recent interview, McCaskey stressed the importance of patience as Caleb Williams prepares for his first season in the league, warning that “there are going to be growing pains” as he steps into the NFL world for the first time.

“Typically, the No. 1 pick in the draft comes into a situation where it’s going to take a while for things to come together,” McCaskey said according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Caleb’s got a lot of support — a solid defense, good receivers, good offensive line, a good running game, tight ends. But I hope people will be patient. There are going to be growing pains. He’s going to make mistakes. That’s part of the learning process for any young quarterback.”

McCaskey might be correct, but that’s unlikely to slow down any hype ahead of the season or any criticism if Williams shows signs of struggles this season.

