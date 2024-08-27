Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

While there is no question that Caleb Williams will be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears this season after the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft earlier this year, there was a little bit more of a question about the depth chart behind him. And the team made a pretty surprising decision in that regard this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Brett Rypien despite a strong performance during the preseason.

“The #Bears released QB Brett Rypien, per source. The hall of fame game standout is vested and free to sign elsewhere immediately,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The #Bears released QB Brett Rypien, per source. The hall of fame game standout is vested and free to sign elsewhere immediately. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

The Bears have chosen to cut Rypien and keep Tyson Bagent as the team’s backup with undrafted rookie Austin Reed adding depth behind him.

This is a rather surprising decision considering how well Rypien has played throughout the preseason, completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see where Rypien ultimately lands next after this.

