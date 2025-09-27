Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman has officially announced his retirement from the FBI, after serving in the bureau since 2018.

“So, one of the reasons, let me start off by saying this,” Tillman said in an appearance on The Pivot podcast. “FBI was great to me. I did awesome. I worked with an amazing group of individuals. I think what — some of the things that they’re doing now, I personally didn’t agree with.”

The specific issue that Tillman disagreed with?

“Immigration,” he said. “I didn’t agree with how the administration came in and tried to make individuals do things against their — it just didn’t sit right. An example being immigration, right? Everybody was told it’s — you’re gonna go after like the most dangerous criminals.

“But what you see on TV and what actually was happening is, like, people weren’t going after that, you know, and personally, that didn’t sit right with me. That didn’t sit right with my conscience.”

Tillman said that he wants to look back and be proud of where he stood morally.

“I want to be on the right side of history when it’s all said and done,” Tillman said, while acknowledging that his earnings from his NFL career allowed him to make the move.

“I was in a different position because of my previous career. I made enough money to where I could just walk away and say, ‘You know what, guys? I’m OK. I think I’m good.’ You know, my first eight years, I’ve been solid.

“We were doing some good things. Some of the stuff you guys are doing now, I don’t necessarily agree with. And that’s not in Chicago. That comes from Washington. And I left in good terms with people and my friends and I don’t I don’t have, like, a sour taste or a bitter taste in my mouth.”

It’s commendable that Tillman didn’t compromise on any of his values.