The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to remain the backup to Justin Herbert.

Heinicke will stay in LA after a successful 2024 as Herbert’s backup. Head coach Jim Harbaugh clearly liked what he saw from him as the team will retain him going into 2025.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that it was a one-year extension for the veteran quarterback.

The deal is reportedly worth $6.2 million.

Heinicke has been a well-traveled quarterback since he arrived in the NFL. Since 2017, Heinicke has played for the Chargers, the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and the Atlanta Falcons. Heinicke started a playoff game for the Commanders in the 2020 season, as he and Washington fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his pro career, Heinicke has thrown for 6,663 yards, completed 62.5 percent of his passes, and thrown 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Heinicke will re-join a Chargers team that made the playoffs in 2024. But LA lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, making for an abbreviated trip to the postseason. Los Angeles has been snakebitten over the years, as they’re one of a few teams that have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. The Chargers last made the Super Bowl in the 1994 NFL season.

It’s now time to see what the 2025 NFL season brings to them.