The Los Angeles Chargers fell apart in their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as soon as star quarterback Justin Herbert left game with an ankle injury. But luckily for Chargers fans, Herbert has no such plans of this repeating in their highly anticipated Week 4 matchup.

Herbert practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, which is a great sign considering he was seen wearing a walking boot after their Week 3 loss.

After practice, he discussed his injury in a conversation with reporters, saying that he is “doing everything he can” to play in the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I don’t know, it’s early,” said Herbert on his chances of playing. “I’m going to do everything I can to play. As long as we keep moving in the right direction. Weight room, treatment, you know that’s always the goal. At this point last week, I didn’t know either. So it’s one of those things where you get as many reps as you can. Do what you can and then see where it ends up.”

After Herbert exited the team’s Week 3 game in the third quarter, the Chargers weren’t able to score for the remainder of the game. So the organization would obviously love for Herbert to be good to go for Sunday’s game.

The matchup against the Chiefs is an incredibly important one as far as early-season games go. With a win, the Chargers would have the same 3-1 record as Kansas City, which could loom large as a potential tiebreaker situation near the end of the season.

On the other hand, you don’t want to rush him back into action if you are the Chargers with the majority of the season still to go.

It’s a difficult decision for both Herbert and the Chargers. But as far as Herbert is concerned, he is obviously doing anything he can to take the field.

