The Los Angeles Chargers made a significant roster move on Wednesday night.

After nine seasons, the Chargers parted ways with former first-round pick Joey Bosa.

The former third overall pick’s time with his original team has come to an end, meaning he will now hit free agency for the first time in his career.

Bosa has been a top-flight pass-rusher and player since he arrived to the NFL in 2016. The five time Pro Bowler won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award after he recorded 10.5 sacks and 41 combined tackles. Throughout his career, Bosa has 72.0 sacks and 343 combined tackles. He also has 87 TFL.

It’s likely that the market will be pretty big for Bosa. While he might not get a lucrative deal, he’s not someone going out of style either. His durability may be a concern, having played only 28 games over the last three seasons.

But it’s still likely we see plenty of suitors for the veteran pass-rusher.

His release also means that there are no active players from the last year that the Chargers played in San Diego.