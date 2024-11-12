Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Over the weekend, a star quarterback in the CFL suffered one of the most gruesome injuries you will ever see on the football field. The injury was so gruesome that some of his teammates couldn’t even stand to look at it.

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly has become a rising star in the CFL, leading the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup in 2022 and coming close to a repeat in 2023. Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome leg injury that will sideline him for several months.

In the third quarter of Saturday’s East Division championship game against the Montreal Alouettes, Chad Kelly suffered an absolutely horrible knee injury that was so bad that some of his teammates refused to look.

A video shared by Howard Berger on social media showed Chad Kelly holding his leg as it dangled after an injury to his right leg. In the video, you can hear Kelly’s teammates screaming “no!” as one of them even falls to his hands and knees in anguish.

WARNING: This is difficult to watch. #Argos quarterback Chad Kelly essentially trying to hold his right leg together. Listen to the anguish from the offensive lineman after he looks at Kelly. Sad. #CFL #TSN #GreyCup #Leafs pic.twitter.com/po1aVEIRtU — Howard Berger (@Berger_BYTES) November 10, 2024

“WARNING: This is difficult to watch. #Argos quarterback Chad Kelly essentially trying to hold his right leg together. Listen to the anguish from the offensive lineman after he looks at Kelly. Sad,” Berger posted on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

According to TSN’s Dave Naylor, Kelly underwent surgery on Saturday at a Montreal hospital for what was determined to be a tibia injury.

Kelly is expected to face a “6-9 month rehab” due to his injury.

Despite Kelly’s injury, Toronto managed to secure the victory, winning the game 30-28 after leading 24-16 when Kelly left the game.

With this win, Toronto clinched a spot in the Grey Cup final, though they will obviously be without their star quarterback.

