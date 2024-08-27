Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb finally ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday as he and the team agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the team for the foreseeable future. But now, the Cowboys face a pretty brutal situation regarding his preparation for the upcoming season.

CeeDee Lamb missed the entire offseason and the preseason as a result of his contract holdout. And while Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Lamb stayed in shape and prime physical condition, he did miss out on a lot of things that a player can only get by being on the field and playing football.

“These athletes train at an unbelievable rate and discipline,” McCarthy said. “CeeDee, in particular, he loves to run. This guy, you have to cut him down at practice because he’ll just keep going. I’m actually more focused on not doing too much with him. The overall conditioning I don’t think is going to be a concern. It’s really just more of the connection, the little things, the details. [He] just has to get back to running the routes and getting into the seven-on-sevens and the team periods. He needs body on body contested catches, have his contact balance tested. You really only get that playing football.”

Lamb has just 13 days to prepare for the season before the Cowboys open the regular season against the Cleveland Browns.

