Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are not the team anyone expected them to be this season.

The Cowboys fell to 3-3 on Sunday after a brutal 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. One of the most glaring issues with the Cowboys in the game was the obvious disconnect between star players CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, both of who received massive contract extensions heading into the season.

Prescott turned the ball over in the red zone on an attempt to Lamb, his number one receiving target, in the end zone, but the ball ended up in the hands of Lions safety Brian Branch. It eerily similar to a would-be touchdown pass to Lamb last week that was intercepted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamb addressed the disconnect with his quarterback after the game.

“I know I say that every week, that we’ll be fine, but I know we will,” Lamb said, via Dallas News. “Again, we just gotta capitalize on the small mistakes.

“A lot of people may question it, but it’s not for them.

“They aren’t the ones that’s out there running routes, doing the blocking, the running. Granted, we didn’t get out to the start we’ve always wanted but we are 3-3 and that’s just the facts.”

There’s still a lot of season left for Dallas to turn things around, but if its stars don’t figure things out soon, it’s only going to get worse.

