Dallas Cowboys superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to hold out from training camp as he seeks a new deal from the team, but it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are all that concerned about the possibility that they might not get a deal done.

During a recent on the Doomsday podcast, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there is “zero” thought that CeeDee Lamb could be playing anywhere else but Dallas in the future.

“We think the world of CeeDee, and we understand where he’s coming from on this and why he’s not here,” Stephen Jones said on the podcast according to Pro Football Talk. “But we also continue to work very hard on getting this deal done. . . . Zero. Zero. Zero thought process of not having CeeDee be a Dallas Cowboy. CeeDee’s not going to be playing anywhere but Dallas, but we want this to be a great situation for him when we’re all said and done but also a good situation so that we can put a great football team on the field.”

Lamb is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with the team. We’ll have to see whether or not they can get a deal done to get him back on the field soon.

