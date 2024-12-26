Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has played his last down this season.

With the Cowboys’ season over, Dallas now is taking time to protect its star players. Dallas decided on Thursday to shut Lamb down for the remainder of the 2024 NFL campaign following a shoulder injury the former Oklahoma standout suffered.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday afternoon.

Cowboys are shutting down WR CeeDee Lamb for the remainder of the season due to his shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2024



Lamb posted his third consecutive 100-reception season this year. After leading the league with 123 receptions in 2023, Lamb followed that with 101 receptions this season. Lamb added 1,164 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

2023 was easily Lamb‘s best season to date, with 123 receptions, 1,749 yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns.

The Cowboys went “all in” this year, but sputtered to a dismal finish. Dallas fell short of their goals yet again, but instead of faltering in the playoffs, Dallas won’t participate in this year’s festivities at all.

Missing the playoffs has led many to question of head coach Mike McCarthy will be around next year. 2025 could be a very interesting and potentially drastically different year for the Cowboys.

