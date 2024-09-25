Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talk during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The struggles of the Dallas Cowboys has led some to believe that there could be some behind-the-scenes problems between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. But on Tuesday, Lamb emphatically made sure to let everyone know that this is not the case.

Both Lamb and Prescott have impressed as far as individual statistics go. Prescott leads the league in passing yards while Lamb ranks just outside the top-10 in receiving yards.

However, that has not translated to wins. And the body language and overall mood of the team certainly suggest that there may be bigger problems going on in Dallas.

If there are bigger problems, it is seemingly not between Lamb and Prescott. That is if you take Lamb’s word for it. In a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Lamb discussed his relationship with Prescott, saying that they are “brothers to the end”.

“Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger,” Lamb said via ESPN. “Don’t let what’s out there fool you. We’re brothers to the end. We know that we all we got, and I tip my hat off to him. I got the utmost respect for him, and I look at him as a brother. So, with that being said, everything is going to come out: the energy, the passion, the love, the fight. You going to make up in the end.”

To further Lamb’s point, the Cowboys offense clearly hasn’t been the team’s biggest problem. On defense, the team has allowed an average of 185.7 rushing yards per game through three games, which is by far the most of any team in the NFL.

Neither Lamb or Prescott can’t do much to solve that problem. But what Lamb and Prescott can do is further expand on their on-field chemistry, which may just be enough for the Cowboys to turn around their season.

[ESPN]