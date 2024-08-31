Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2021

The Carolina Panthers included three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster that was released earlier this week with starter Bryce Young leading the way, veteran Andy Dalton as his backup, and rookie Jack Plummer behind him. But it sounds like organization was not done adding depth at the game’s most important position.

According to a report from Carolina Panthers beat writer Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have decided to sign veteran quarterback John Wolford as their practice squad quarterback.

“Panthers are signing former Wake Forest and Rams QB John Wolford to the practice squad, per league source. The 28-year-old Wolford was with Dave Canales last yr in Tampa Bay. Panthers likely will keep two QBs on p. squad, with Jack Plummer as the developmental guy,” Person said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

While Wolford is not expected to be promoted to the team’s active roster this season barring an injury to a quarterback ahead of him, the addition still led to a lot of reactions.

A former star at Wake Forest, Wolford signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie back in 2018. He has since spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, it sounds like he will be joining the Panthers’ organization to add a little bit more depth to the quarterback position.

