Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a quad injury that will keep him sidelined for some time, so it sounds like the team will be looking to add someone else to help fill out the depth chart behind starting quarterback Bryce Young.

According to the Carolina Panthers team website, Carolina Panthers head coach Danny Canales said that the team plans to bring in a new quarterback “for the time being while we don’t have Andy.” In the meantime, however, the team will turn to undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Plummer for increased reps during practice.

“It was good for Jack Plummer to get out there to get those reps,” Canales said. “Started off that first possession, missed a couple of open guys just high. Part of the jitters. It’s so good to just see him work through that, settle himself and start making plays.”

The Panthers are set to kick off their preseason schedule next week with a showdown against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. It’s likely that the team will try to add another quarterback by that point. Otherwise, the only two quarterbacks on the roster will by Young and Plummer.

“Jack’s going to play a lot,” Canales said of the situation.

