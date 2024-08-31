Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers set their 53-man roster heading into the season as the team decided to move forward with starter Bryce Young with veteran Andy Dalton as his backup and rookie Jack Plummer behind him. However, it seems like the team was not done finalizing the quarterbacks within the organization.

According to a report from Carolina Panthers beat writer Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have decided to sign veteran quarterback John Wolford as their practice squad quarterback.

“Panthers are signing former Wake Forest and Rams QB John Wolford to the practice squad, per league source. The 28-year-old Wolford was with Dave Canales last yr in Tampa Bay. Panthers likely will keep two QBs on p. squad, with Jack Plummer as the developmental guy,” Person said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

A former star at Wake Forest, Wolford signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie back in 2018. He has since spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, it sounds like he will be joining the Panthers’ organization to add a little bit more depth to the quarterback position.

