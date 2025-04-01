Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to get things back on track after going 8-9 and missing out on the Playoffs last season. Most of the questions surrounding Arizona’s success, or lack thereof, have revolved around offensive stars Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.

However, as much as it gets ignored by the media these days, building an elite defense is still a massive part of creating a winning football team. The Cardinals took a massive step on Tuesday to make sure that the 2025 defensive unit has the pieces it needs to succeed.

“ESPN sources: Six-time Pro-Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell is finalizing a one-year deal to return to the Arizona Cardinals. Campbell was the Cardinals’ 2008 second-round pick, played in Arizona until 2016, and now will return there for his 18th NFL season,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Calais Campbell has continued to produce season after season. Not surprised that he wants to continue — he’s still got value on any (NFL) team,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“18 seasons?! That’s some serious longevity in the league,” one fan added.

“Still a dominant force in the middle even at 38 years old. He’s an anomaly!!” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see what level Campbell can produce at in his age-38 season.