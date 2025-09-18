Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 to start the 2025 campaign after wins against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Surprisingly, the Cardinals have been succeeding despite a lack of production between quarterback Kyler Murray and young wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

However, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is not overly concerned about his young receiving threat, even though he knows the offense needs to involve him to maximize its potential.

“He needs his touches for us to be effective overall as an offense,” Gannon said, according to the Cardinals’ official website.

“I know (Marvin) has a certain number of plays where he is the read in,” he continued. “If they play a coverage that says the ball is not going to go there it’s not going to go there. Saying that, I know he needs to touch the football for our offense to be at its premium.”

For his part, Harrison Jr. isn’t overly concerned about his individual production as long as the Cardinals keep winning.

“That’s a silly conversation really,” the young playmaker said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. “We’re 2-0. That’s the most important thing. We’ve got a big game this week, so that’s really my only focus. Anybody that’s a competitor loves the game, loves what they do.

“Everybody wants the ball. They want to impact the game. But most importantly, it’s all about winning.”

Harrison Jr.’s next opportunity to leave his mark on the game will be on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.