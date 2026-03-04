Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, AZ; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed all but five games with a foot injury last season, and many felt that even when he was healthy, Murray’s play left a lot to be desired.

Jacoby Brisset replaced Murray and performed at a passable, albeit not elite, level, but the Cardinals never quite found their footing in the season and failed to reach the playoffs in a tough NFC West.

Now, it’s been reported that the Cardinals plan on releasing Murray, signaling a fresh start for all sides involved.

More about the Cardinals planning to move on from former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray next week, making him a free agent, via @joshweinfuss:https://t.co/K2XZufJuwJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

After the news broke, Murray penned a heartfelt statement to his fans and the community in Arizona.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Murray wrote Monday in a tweet.

“I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in his NFL career while adding 32 rushing touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see where the quarterback lands this offseason.