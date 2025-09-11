Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans and the number one overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft, Cam Ward, lost in Week One 20-12 to the Denver Broncos. Ward had some struggles in his debut, being sacked six times and losing a fumble in a game in which he went 12-of-28 for 112 yards.

Still, the young quarterback is excited to be making his debut for his home fans this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m excited for it,” Ward said, according to the Titans’ official website. “I get to go out there in front of a packed stadium for the first time, for real, not a preseason game. I am excited for myself, the team, trying to get our first win of the season. I am ready to get it going.”

Ward also shouldered some blame for the sacks.

“I think it was more me just not getting the ball out,” he said. “Especially the back-to-back sacks. … There’s stuff I have to get better at, week by week. At the end of the day, nobody is going to be perfect. … Me, the o-line, we’re good.

“I had some bad pocket movement as well, so I take full responsibility on my part, and they’ll do the same as well. We are still getting used to each other but we’ll turn it around try to get a win this week.”

Ward kept flexing the leadership that got him drafted so highly, refusing to point fingers at his receivers for dropping passes.

“I am never going to get on those guys for dropping a ball. I’m going to throw a pick at some point in the season. So, bad plays are going to happen. The biggest thing is when we get back to the huddle, we have to always have a next-play mentality. I am not too worried about that – those boys are going to catch the ball.”

For now, Ward’s focus is on improving and getting his first win as a starter.

“We have to want it more for ourselves, I think,” he said. “The more that we continue to gain that trust on and off the field, we’re going to come up with some wins.”