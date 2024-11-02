Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson has played two games so far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Wilson under center, the Steelers have turned in their two strongest offensive performances of the season, totaling over 400 yards and 30 points in each game.

However, not everyone has been quite as impressed with Wilson’s play.

Legendary quarterback and former NFL MVP Cam Newton has a contrarian take in light of all the praise Wilson has received as of late.

“Cam Newton is still questioning Wilson and the Steelers: ‘I’m still skeptical. I’m not saying Russell Wilson has not been playing good football. He’s just been playing good football versus inadequate teams. I’m not giving excuses. All I’m saying is you better win the games that you’re supposed to win. Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to win these games. You ain’t showing me nothing any different than what Justin Fields could’ve done,'” reported Blitzburgh, a Twitter account focused on providing Steelers-centric updates.

Fans reacted to the hot take on social media.

“Cam Newton if you were still a fraction of good as wilson is , the miami dolphins / los vegas raiders / New York Giants / Tennessee Titans , woulda all called you asking you start this season but clearly they do not need ur services so respectfully stfu,” one fan said on Twitter.

“We were supposed to beat the Colts and Cowboys,” one fan added, taking note of games the Steelers lost under Justing Fields.

“Newton is spot on. Beating a coupla dregs doesn’t make this team the ’94 SF Niners,” one fan added.

“The Jets were actually the favorites on the betting lines. All these people that seemingly knew we were going to win and are the better team should have made a lot of money gambling on the Steelers this year,” one fan added.

“He’s just mad that Russell is still in the league and he’s been out for like 3 years,” one fan added.

“Literally were underdogs vs the Jets at home.. Put up points at will, something the Texans couldn’t dream of last night. We going to be critical of Stroud then?” another fan added, noting that other teams couldn’t replicate Wilson’s success against the Jets.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Newton is right to be apprehensive or if Wilson really is back to performing at an elite level.