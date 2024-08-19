Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze were both top-10 picks in the NFL Draft this year for the Chicago Bears, and it sounds like Williams fully expects them to make an impact together during their first season in the league.

During Saturday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze connected on a deep 45-yard pass and then what appeared to be a touchdown before the score was negated. And when asked about their connection after the game, Williams did not hold back his expectations.

“We’re going to be explosive,” Williams said according to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “We’re two rooks but we’re trying to catch up to the old guys as fast as we can to make sure that we are right there on par with them to be able to be efficient, function, go out there and be explosive, be on the same page and win games. That’s ultimately what we are here to do. Having a guy like that was drafted with me, we’re only going to keep growing and building this connection.”

They already looked in synch on Saturday, and it’s clear that Williams thinks there is more to come this season.

