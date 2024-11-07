Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago got off to a strong start to the season, but they have dropped back-to-back games since returning from their bye week to find themselves at 4-4.

One contributing factor to Chicago’s poor play as of late has been the connection between rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and star wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bears entered the season expecting Moore to help Williams start his career off strong, but such hopes have yet to materialize.

The Bears are 29th in the league in passing yards and 19th in points scored, per Pro Football Talk. Moore has only totaled 37 catches for 374 yards. For context, Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards last season, his first in Chicago.

Things have trended even worse as of late. In the last three games, Moore has totaled only 10 catches for 80 yards.

Willimas addressed the situation with reporters on Wednesday.

“Obviously it’s not in a place, from the past games, a place where we would like it,” the young quarterback said.

“Both of us. It’s frustrating. You’ve got a guy that’s so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself. I know it’s frustrating for him because, as a wide receiver especially, you only get but so many chances, so many times the ball comes your way in a game and things like that.”

It’s still early in his development process, but it seems that Chicago may have whiffed on another quarterback in the draft.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[PFT]