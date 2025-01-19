Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a disappointing season for Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, and it sounds like he had a procedure at the end of the season.

Caleb Williams was recently seen wearing a cast over his right hand while attending a basketball game between the USC Trojans and the Wisconsin Badgers, sparking some concern from fans on social media.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Caleb Williams was wearing the cast because he recently underwent surgery to have a cyst removed.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams had a cyst removed, which is why he’s wearing the cast on his hand. It’s minor, he’s fine,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The Bears finished the season with just a 5-12 record after selecting Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft as Williams was not as dominant and consistent as the team would have hoped after selecting him with the top pick.

The team is currently looking for a new head coach after firing former head coach Matt Eberflus earlier in the season.

We’ll have to see who the team decides to hire and whether or not Williams will be able to thrive under the new head coach.