Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have made some drastic changes to their coaching staff this season, firing offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Waldron on Nov. 12, and then head coach Matt Eberflus three weeks later. And it sounds like Caleb Williams isn’t necessarily happy about the changes.

During a recent press conference, Caleb Williams admitted that he was not exactly pleased to see his two coaches leave.

“The human aspect of it weighs on you a little bit, especially this being my first year, this being my first head coach that drafted me,” Williams said Wednesday according to Scott Bair of Marqueesportsnetwork.com.

“So there’s a human part of it, and then the business side has to kick in and say, ‘I understand it.’ I don’t really have control of it, but I have to roll with the punches and understand and move on and try and help this team win the best way that I can.”

While he wasn’t pleased to see the coaches fired, he is working on moving forward and controlling the things that he can control.

“I think this is a stepping stone of development, to be able to have all of this in my first year,” Williams said.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m happy for it. Having these moments is definitely something that will help me in the future. Having these situational moments that it’s hard to rep in practice, having some of these moments, having your coach fired or coaches fired and people being promoted. You know, things like that all happening within a couple weeks of each other, I think it would help me in the long run being able to handle all of this, being able to handle this first year and being able to grow from it.”

Williams knows that this experience will ultimately help him.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Down the line I’ll have different OCs or different head coaches or whatever the case may be. And so being able to handle it my first year, handle a new playbook, handle all these different changes, handle all of this, I think it definitely will help the development instead of hurting it or anything like that,” Williams said.

We’ll have to see how he handles these changes.

[Marqueesportsnetwork.com]