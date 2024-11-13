Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The number one overall pick in the NFL draft, Caleb Williams has not had the storybook start to his career that many expected when the Chicago Bears drafted him out of the University of Southern California, where he won the Heisman trophy.

Despite Williams’ struggles so far in the NFL, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has remained steadfast in his support of Williams as the team’s starter. Now it appears that something has changed, per CHGO Bears, a Twitter account focused on reporting updates on the team.

“Eberflus said Caleb Williams WILL start on Sunday. The team is not considering a change right now, but Eberflus said the process is ‘week-to-week,'” CHGO Bears reported on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Likely means after the bears are shut out on Sunday Tyson Bagent will be named the new starting QB,” one fan surmised on Twitter.

“Hopefully like his job outlook: week to week,” one fan added.

“This sounds like a guy who knows his time is up if they don’t win and will do even dumb things to try and get wins,” one fan added.

“Fireable head coach with his back against the wall doing anything he can to save his job vs push forward the franchise,” one fan added.

“Eberflus has a plan to totally wreck Williams before the new coaching staff takes over next year,” one fan added.

“He should sit & learn the game from the vets. Mahomes did it for a year. Very few qb’s r ready 1st yr,’ one fan zagged.

“Just fire Eberflus already my goodness,” one fan demanded.

It’ll be interesting to see if Williams can save both his job as the starter and Eberflus’s as the head coach.