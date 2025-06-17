Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell is 38 now, but he still remembers when he was young and veteran safety Adrian Wilson was hard on him after practice one day.

“For him, it was just one day of him being a leader, and he won’t even remember it,” Campbell said Thursday after the Cardinals finished their offseason program, according to the team’s official website. “For me, it was a big impact on my career.

“I had to be better, and I got better because I wanted his respect. But I also learned, with leadership, you have to be able to communicate with guys and help them along the way, and sometimes it’s not being their best friend but being honest and direct.”

Campbell is heading into his 18th season in the NFL and knows that he’ll have to manage his workload week to week in order to impact the game at a high level at his age.

Campbell isn’t looking to only help the team out on the defensive line, but also wants to contribute to helping the young players in the position group when it comes to preparation.

“I enjoy passing knowledge,” Campbell said. “I feel there is no point for me to die with all this knowledge, to the graveyard at the end of my career. I have to share with as many people as possible. Especially people that are going to help us win ballgames.