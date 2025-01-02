Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the most dominant franchise since the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led dynasty in New England. The Chiefs are looking for their third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

With all of their success, along with the star power of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce (who is currently in the biggest relationship in the country with global pop sensation Taylor Swift), the Chiefs are also a popular bandwagon pick for casual fans to attach themselves to.

However, one sports legend appeared on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast and let him know that she’s been a fan since long before he was ever in the picture.

“I grew up 3 hours from Kansas City in Des Moines, Iowa… People think I’m a bandwagon Chiefs fan. I was there before Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce!” Indiana Fever flamethrower Caitlin Clark said on the podcast.

Fans on social media related to Clark’s statement on social media.

“‘ I was there before Mahomes and Kelce’. That was funny,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“She qualify as a veteran,” another fan added.

“She has the same likability of the Kelce bros and clearly loves talking sports. I hope she becomes a regular on the show or even a co-host,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Clark makes an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for the playoffs.