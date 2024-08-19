Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have no question at the quarterback position with starter Josh Allen clearly established as one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the entire league. But that did not stop the team from making a move to add a little bit of experienced depth behind him this week.

According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills have decided to sign veteran quarterback Anthony Brown.

The decision comes just a few days after Brown was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bills become Brown’s third team of his young NFL career. He was initially signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

While Brown was not initially signed to Baltimore’s active roster his rookie season, he did sign with the practice squad and was promoted to the Ravens’ active roster in December. He was then thrust into action late in the season with starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both injured, starting a late-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown now joins a Bills quarterback group that features Ben DiNucci and Mitchell Trubisky in addition to Allen.

