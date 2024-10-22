Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens looking to get a big win against one of the best teams in the AFC. But instead, they not only lost the game, but were also dealt a drastic blow for the remainder of the season due to some serious injuries to some key players.

The Buccaneers would get on the board early thanks to a 25-yard passing touchdown from Baker Mayfield to star wideout Mike Evans.

Unfortunately, that would be the lone reception in the game for Evans. This is because in the second quarter, Evans would reaggrevate a lingering hamstring injury on another pass to the endzone in his direction. He would not return to the game and appeared to be in a fair bit of pain afterwards.

The game would flip on its head drastically after Evans’ exit. scoring an absurd 34 straight unanswered points. The Buccaneers had little chance after this. But unfortunately, Evans’ injury wouldn’t even be the most significant one of the night for the team.

Trailing by 10 points with just over a minute to play, Mayfield would complete a pass to Chris Godwin, who appeared to suffer a very serious injury after going to the ground. The injury was so bad that ESPN MNF broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman opted not to show viewers at home.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, early signs are that it is a dislocated ankle for Godwin, which would end his season for the Buccaneers. This is a massive blow considering he came into the week leading the NFL in receiving yards.

Losing both Evans and Godwin for significant time may even be more detrimental to the Buccaneers than just losing the game to the Ravens. So clearly, they will need multiple players to step up in their absence moving forward.

